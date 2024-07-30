An LED volume enabled the production to appear to be in a jungle, in the savannah, next to a mountain lake, in the arctic and on an idyllic tropical island

The forthcoming series of Sky Kids Original Production Awesome Animals and Mini Me includes a new segment where presenter Radzi Chinyanganya teaches kids how to move like animals. It’s set in five locations around the globe, with each of the environments created using virtual production.

Virtual production specialist Final Pixel co-produced this part of the series with Three Arrows Media. Final Pixel designed and produced the 3D photo-real environments which were rendered using Unreal Engine, shown on an LED volume behind the contributors, and tracked to match the physical movement of the cameras in the studio.

This is the first time virtual production has been used in this way for a children’s production, enabling Radzi and the kids – who had a range of accessibility needs – to appear as if in a jungle, in the savannah, next to a mountain lake, in the arctic and on an idyllic tropical island without ever leaving the studio.