Amazon Web Services has launched Deadline Cloud, a service to help customers rapidly set up, deploy, and scale rendering projects in minutes.

It allows users creating computer graphics, VFX, or innovating their pipelines to incorporate AI-generated visuals to build a cloud-based render farm—aggregated compute—that scales from zero to thousands of compute instances for peak demand, without needing to manage their own infrastructure.

Deadline Cloud includes built-in customisation tools and integrations with digital content creation (DCC) software, such as Autodesk Arnold, Autodesk Maya, Foundry Nuke, and SideFX Houdini, for tailoring render pipelines for specific projects and directly render from preferred tools. USers can link their own third-party software licenses with the service, or they can engage usage-based licensing for rendering with existing DCC tools and render engines It also has built-in budget-management capabilities and no up-front costs - customers pay when they are rendering.

Users can access Deadline Cloud through the AWS Management Console and use a guided process to build their render farm, including providing the size and duration of their projects to determine instance type and configuring permissions. It also automatically provisions Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances and manages the network and compute infrastructure.

Deadline Cloud can integrate with existing infrastructure that VFX houses may already have.

Antony Passemard, general manager of Creative Tools at AWS, said: “We are at a tipping point in the industry where demand for rendering quality VFX and the amount of content created using generative AI are outpacing customers’ on-premises render farm capacity.

“AWS Deadline Cloud meets any customer’s rendering requirements by providing a scalable render farm without having to manage the underlying infrastructure. Creative teams can embrace the velocity of content pipelines and respond quickly to opportunities to accept more projects, while meeting tight deadlines and delivering high-quality content.”

Deadline Cloud is now available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Europe (Frankfurt), and Europe (Ireland).