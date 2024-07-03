Larry the Downing Street sets players challenges, while Laura Kuenssberg, Clive Myrie, and Jeremy Vine are also included in the game

The BBC is bringing the General Election to Roblox, with Larry the Downing Street setting players challenges from number 10, as well as familiar faces from BBC News including Laura Kuenssberg, Clive Myrie, and Jeremy Vine being added to the BBC’s Wonder Chase experience.

Outside Number 10, players will be challenged by Larry to find ballot boxes across the game – once they’ve returned enough he will become their pet.

Throughout the game, players learn “fun facts” about elections from the BBC’s election team characters.

BBC Wonder Chase was launched in April on Roblox, and has had more than 1m visits so far. It features shows including Match of the Day, Doctor Who, EastEnders, and The Next Step, and characters including the Doctor, Gary Lineker, Hacker T. Dog, Zara McDermott and Louis Theroux.

BBC Wonder Chase was made by the BBC with Bristol based games developer Mobile Pie. It is free on Roblox, and available on PC, mobile (iOS, Android), PlayStation, Xbox. To find it, go to Roblox and search for BBC Wonder Chase.

Fiona Campbell, controller of youth audience for BBC3 and BBC iPlayer, said: “We are extremely pleased to see how BBC Wonder Chase has rapidly attracted the under 25 Roblox audience to games from their favourite BBC shows such as Doctor Who, Match of the Day, The Next Step and Glow Up. This latest update for the General Election is the latest innovation in our Roblox experience, offering an engaging and fun way to learn more about the country’s election whilst interacting with our top political experts.”

Patricia Hidalgo, BBC Children’s and Education director added: “We have a long history of bringing children news and current affairs explained on their level. Children can now interact and play with the election news broken down into a fun game.”