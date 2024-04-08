BBC Wonder Chase will feature some of the BBC’s biggest shows and most famous faces

The BBC has launched BBC Wonder Chase in Roblox. The game centres on a “free, fun, vibrant world, featuring some of the biggest BBC shows like Match of the Day, Doctor Who, EastEnders, and The Next Step,” says the BBC.

Players will “meet the BBC’s most famous faces – including Gary Lineker, Zara McDermott, Louis Theroux, Hacker T Dog, and the Fifteenth Doctor”.

BBC Wonder Chase is a series of mini games where players can collect BBC iPlayer-themed coins, learn nature facts and complete obstacle courses.

There are also limited edition stickers up for grabs in the games, and players can chat with people in their friends list while watching clips from BBC shows in the cinema area.

The BBC Wonder Chase experience aims to reach young people where they are and bring the BBC to them – Roblox is used by more than 71 million people every day. The experience is free on Roblox, and available on PC, mobile (iOS, Android), PlayStation, Xbox. To find it, go to Roblox and search for BBC Wonder Chase.

Fiona Campbell, controller of youth audience, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, says: “BBC Wonder Chase brings some of the biggest BBC shows from the worlds of sport, drama and the natural world alive in a game space that encourages play and social interaction between friends and also the show’s leading characters. Showcasing the breadth of BBC content on a platform with more than 71 million users.”

Patricia Hidalgo, director of Children’s and Education, adds: “As the children’s media landscape is constantly evolving, we want to meet kids wherever they are. We know Roblox is hugely popular with children and we’re giving them the chance to interact and play with their favourite CBBC shows and characters, and discover more to love from across the BBC.”

The different games feature Roblox characters of BBC personalities including Louis Theroux, Zara McDermott, Gary Lineker, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, Ncuti Gatwa, Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall.

The experience was made by the BBC with Bristol based games developer Mobile Pie.