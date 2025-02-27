Hotcam worked with Dragonfly as the technical partner for the latest series

Hotcam has worked with Dragonfly as the technical partner for the latest series of Surgeons: At the Edge of Life.

Hotcam Glasgow provided specialist equipment, bespoke infrastructure, as well as crew to support filming of the intricate work of surgeons across three hospitals – NHS Lothian’s The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Western General Hospital and St. John’s Hospital.

As part of its work, the team designed and installed a custom fibre infrastructure spanning approximately 2km across three hospital sites, ensuring that all video and audio feeds could be transmitted from operating theatres to centralised and remote gallery setups.

Together with series producer Fiona Wilson, series director Steven Todd, and line producer Emma McCormack, pre-production required close collaboration with the hospitals to create a filming setup that respected the sensitive environment and met stringent health and safety regulations.

Multiple recces and pre-production meetings ensured the technical spec was aligned with the creative and editorial brief.

The Hotcam crew included projects manager Charlotte McVey, technical manager John Battersby and camera assistant Sam Matheson, who worked closely with the hospitals, production staff, and logistics teams. The team led the design, build, implantation and de-rig across all operations as well as the logistics.

McVey said: “This project demanded technical innovation and meticulous planning to create a setup that seamlessly integrated into the hospital environment while respecting the essential work being done there.”

Technical Highlights Custom Gallery: Bespoke centralised and remote gallery setups allowed for flexible filming across multiple hospital locations, with remote recording capabilities for inaccessible cameras and custom setups for hospital equipment. Hybrid Camera Setup: Hotcam employed a combination of Sony FX9 and FX3 cameras linked to the gallery via wireless systems, minimising disruption caused by cables. PD and MIV cameras were provided for a longer shooting block to cover backstories. Integrated Audio and Video Feeds: The fibre infrastructure supported return feeds directly to operating theatres, enabling real-time collaboration during filming.

McCormack added: “When Surgeons: At the Edge of Life relocated to Scotland for Series 7, we were happy to discover that Hotcam has a kit facility in Glasgow. With the move, we faced the added challenge of working across multiple hospitals in Edinburgh, unlike previous series where we operated from a single location.

“The priority was finding a solution that allowed flexibility for regularly moving the theatre kit and gallery. Pete (Green) immediately came up with multiple options we could look at along with an understanding of the pros and cons of each. The solution we chose felt uniquely suited to the series and the support we received from the Hotcam team—especially during the initial set up—was exceptional. Hotcam has become an integral part of the team, from communicating with the hospital on installation, sourcing local technical crew, or advising on different kit options.”

Darryl Hewat, Hotcam Glasgow sales director, added: “Productions like Surgeons: At the Edge of Life demonstrate the value of having a team that deeply understands the complexities of filming in highly sensitive and challenging environments. For this series, it was about finding innovative ways to work across multiple hospitals while ensuring minimal disruption to essential services. Collaborating closely with the production team, we were able to implement a highly tailored setup that allowed them to focus on storytelling while we handled the technical logistics. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the Hotcam team contribute to creating such a compelling and impactful series like this.”

Peter Green, Hotcam co-managing director and line manager for Hotcam Glasgow added: “Hotcam Glasgow is dedicated to supporting Scotland’s thriving film and television industry. By working closely with local talent, suppliers, and production teams, we’re helping to grow a strong, sustainable community that continues to deliver exceptional results for productions across the region.

“Working with the Surgeons team on Series 7 was a fantastic experience. Dragonfly’s collaborative spirit and commitment to delivering high-quality storytelling aligned perfectly with our approach. It was a privilege to contribute to such an ambitious production, and we’re proud to have been part of the team that brought this groundbreaking series to life in Scotland.”