Bitmovin has launched Multiview, which allows viewers to watch multiple streams simultaneously.

Designed for use in sports, esports, live events, and other content where viewers may want to stay immersed without needing to flick between channels. It shows the streams in separate “tiles”, which can show completely separate content, and overcomes the challenge of most TVs only having one video decoder. Viewers can switch between Multiview and single streams within the platform.

Multiview is compatible with iOS, Android, web, smart TVs, and connected TV devices, and is built on Bitmovin’s Playback delivery software with support from Bitmovin’s Encoding - which has per-title encoding, multi-codec support with 8K, and multi-HDR support. Multiview also includes features for advertising support, low latency streaming, and Digital Rights Management (DRM), as well as pre-integrated analytics, which can measure audience adoption of Multiview and pinpoint playback issues before they reach the viewer.

Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin, said: “There’s growing market demand for a multiview experience, especially in the world of sports, and we believe that Bitmovin’s Multiview will offer one of the most advanced multiview experiences on the market. What sets Bitmovin’s Multiview apart from others on the market is that it’s built on our player architecture with extensive feature support already used by some of the biggest brands in the world. The Bitmovin Player is known for its broad device support, reliability, ability to scale at speed, and the fact it is feature-rich and always being optimized, which means it is more efficient than other options.”

“Our multiview has the additional benefit of our encoding and analytics technologies that ensure high-quality, high-resolution streams so viewers can fully immerse themselves in their favorite content - from a global sports tournament to a high-profile festival featuring some of the biggest artists in the world. We are incredibly excited to launch Multiview and help deliver more cutting-edge streaming experiences at scale.”