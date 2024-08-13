Blackmagic has added remote control and monitoring to its Blackmagic Camera for iOS app.

Backmagic Camera for iOS 2.0 allows users to connect to other phones using the app through a wired or Wi-Fi network, and then view these cameras in multi view so they can monitor and control things like zoom, focus, white balance, frame rate, shutter angle or lens selection on an individual camera or adjust all connected cameras at the same time. Users can also synchronise all cameras to start and stop recording at the same time.

There is no upper limit to the number of connected cameras in the software, it depends on hardware configuration and network capabilities.

In addition, the update brings in support for Apple Silicon based iPad Pros, so they can be used as cameras or controllers. The larger display allows for easier use of the multi view, with up to nine cameras on screen at any one time, or the ability to scroll through individual cameras one at a time.

2.0 also supports up to 100fps in HD on the iPhone 15 Pro, and there is a new option to select multiple clips in the media tab so you can copy or delete them all at once.

The Blackmagic Camera for iOS was launched in September 2023, and is available as a free download from the App Store. It allows iPhone and iPad users to have the same range of controls and image processing as Blackmagic’s physical camera models. It is now also available through Samsung and Google Pixel phones with Android.