Broadcast Tech now has its own microsite on Broadcastnow

Broadcast Tech has unveiled a new online destination for its daily creative tech news stories, regular podcasts, opinion pieces, and more.

The website, which is a microsite of Broadcastnow, also contains digital issues of Broadcast Tech magazines and special sections for Tech news, Post-Production news, and a straightforward way to sign up to the free regular Broadcast Tech newsletters.

The Broadcast Tech microsite is at https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/tech-and-innovation

You can also follow Broadcast Tech on Twitter/X at @Broadcast_Tech and LinkedIn and YouTube.

You can register to receive the regular Broadcast Tech newsletter at https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/tech-and-innovation/newsletter.