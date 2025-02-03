The educational institution is working with CJP to develop what it says are state-of-the-art virtual production facilities

Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) is working with CJP Broadcast Service Solutions to add virtual production facilities with a 6 x 3m LED wall.

CJP is converting an existing video production studio that previously had a fixed green screen.

The project includes the installation of the LED wall alongside workstations and virtual production graphics software, as well as a refresh of the lighting grid.

The new facilities will be primarily used by students on foundation, graduate and postgraduate courses at the University’s School of Creative and Digital Industries.

CJP won the work following a competitive tender process and, as well as looking after the build, will provide initial training for the academics and support staff who will use the studio.

Dr Russel Stone, head of the School of Creative and Digital Industries at BNU, said: “Our goal is to put something in front of students that is relevant to their employability. We work very closely with the media industry – alongside our High Wycombe campus our students also study at our teaching base at Pinewood Studios.

“All this means that we know what skills are needed, and we strive to support them. CJP showed us we could achieve what we needed in virtual production, using exactly the same hardware and software that our students will use when they move into the industry.

“We want as many students as possible to benefit from this new studio, to really enhance their learning experience and their employability.”

Kieran Phillips, sales and marketing director at CJP, adds: “We are delighted to be working with BNU. Because we have built so many virtual production studios for clients in broadcasting, industry and academia, we can quickly create a design to meet specific requirements, and our close working relationships with all the leading manufacturers enable us to deliver high performance facilities, on time and on budget.”