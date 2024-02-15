The camera rental company has added new offices in Manchester and Cardiff, and a new collection and drop-off location in London

Camera rental company CameraOne UK has added new offices in Manchester and Cardiff, and a new collection and drop-off location in London.

The UK wing of CameraOne first set up at the start of this year, with offices in Surrey and a drop-off and collection location in London.

It has now rapiudly expanded its operations to serve the whole of the UK, and work alongside its European and US offices.

As part of this expansion CameraOne UK has also made three new appointments, Tom McNally, Adam Hardwicke and Lee Pearce.

McNally joins the Cardiff office as sales manager, while Hardwicke, previously a freelance grip, joins CameraOne UK’s Manchester office as hire coordinator.

Pearce has been appointed hire manager at CameraOne’s Surrey offices.

Matt Marner, global CEO of CameraOne, said: “CameraOne UK’s expansion is a pleasure to see. The addition of Tom, Adam and Lee to the team, with their extensive industry experience, demonstrates our ambition to become the UK’s #1 provider of cameras, lenses, accessories and in-house technical services, tailored to the unique needs of the UK market.

“With these new locations, CameraOne UK is reinforcing its position as more than just a rental house. From social media executives to film professionals, CameraOne’s expert staff are dedicated to assisting customers in finding the perfect equipment to capture their unique vision, however big or small the project.”