It integrates with the UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field box lenses

Canon has unveiled an optical unit that integrates with the UHD-DIGISUPER 122 and UHD-DIGISUPER 111 field box lenses to create images with a shallow depth of field.

These lenses, in combination with the new optical unit provide high-magnification zoom and “video expression that make focusing easy and help enhance the subject even in fast aperture,” says Canon.

The demand for cinematic-style shallow depth images in sport and live production continues to grow. However, keeping focus in fast aperture at a live event can be challenging. Canon says this optical unit produces video with a shallow depth of field even at fast apertures and is easier to focus due to the extended focus range.

With the unit installed, operators can shift between traditional broadcast and enhanced shallow depth of field looks.

The optical unit also maintains a consistent colour tone with existing field lenses.

It enables users to capture high-quality images without requiring new cameras, lenses, workflow or additional operating equipment.

The optical unit and lens combination covers a long focal length that larger format lenses are unable to reach and provides greater versatility in various shooting situations.

The UHD-DIGISUPER 122 Novel Look lens will be on display for the first time at NAB 2025.