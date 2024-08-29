Channel 4 has invested £1.75m into immersive content specialist Layered Reality, which created the forthcoming Elvis Evolution show and 2019’s Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience.

Elvis Evolution will open in London in Spring 2025 and utilises AI, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects.

The broadcast deal with Channel 4 Ventures “underlines Layered Reality’s credentials as the leader in the fast-emerging immersive entertainment space,” says the company.

The investment supports Channel 4’s goal of diversifying its revenue streams as it transitions to becoming a digital-first public service streamer.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and CEO of Layered Reality, said: “Layered Reality is determined to be best in class at what we do. This means seeking out similarly minded partners and Channel 4 is certainly one of those. We are delighted to be working with them to help bring high quality immersive entertainment to ever-wider audiences.”

Vinay Solanki, head of Channel 4 Ventures, added: “We’re leading the way in showcasing the potential of media-for-equity for brands, and we’re proud to invest in another business which is a leader in its field. We think live events might be the best use case for AR and VR, and we believe there is a fit using globally recognised brands and IP, like Elvis. This deal is another example of how we can deliver commercial impact for businesses that team up with us.”