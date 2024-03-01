Barking and Dagenham School took part in the project, which is aimed at diversifying the workforce in broadcast media

Film Barking & Dagenham, with support from Eastbrook Studios, has teamed up with training and mentoring initiative Crew Room Academy to give 14 to 17-year-olds from underrepresented backgrounds a chance to create their own chat show.

50 children were involved in the pilot project, which included them experiencing using an outside broadcast truck, working with engineers from outside broadcast specialists NEP and professionals selected by Crew Room Academy to set up a fully working chat show.

The teens had a real-life experience producing a chat show using industry equipment with guidance from media professionals; they interviewed guests, were responsible for the cables, cameras, and broadcast equipment, as well as working in the mobile unit to edit and relay the broadcast live.

They took turns working in the outside broadcast unit, where the directing and sound engineering took place, on the cameras and as the floor team who were responsible for managing the show and the microphones.

The chat show was created the same way as a conventional chat show, with the same equipment and crews, including several industry volunteers who work on ITV’s This Morning.

As part of the project, the children also received talks and presentations by CBeebies presenter Aaron Roach Bridgeman.

All the broadcasting crew gave their time for free, and NEP donated all the equipment and vehicles for free, in a growing commitment to giving young people from underrepresented backgrounds the chance to get into the industry.

The chat show the students created on the day has been edited into a showreel they can no use in their portfolios/CV.

Following on from the chat show day, the students will next be taken on a tour of Television Centre in White City, where ITV Daytime along with ITV Academy will show them the same style of production in a professional studio setting.

Students from three of the borough’s secondary schools were involved in the pilot, organised by Inspiring Futures. These were Jo Richardson Community School, Sydney Russell School, and The Warren School.

Councillor Elizabeth Kangethe, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “This project empowers our youth to shine in the broadcasting industry, offering hands-on experience with top-notch equipment and guidance from professionals. It’s a testament to our commitment to providing equal opportunities for all students.”

James Ash, co-founder, Crew Room Academy, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to offer these amazing young people the opportunity to delve into what it takes to make a TV production. We hope this will be the first of many roadshows running up and down the country. Having said that, it’s only through the generous support of industry partners, such as Eastbrook Studios, that we can make this a reality, so please get in touch if you’d like to get involved and support this exciting initiative.”

Jon Harris, head of technical project planning and management, NEP, added: “It has been a delight to work with Crew Room Academy to introduce students and young individuals to the exciting realm of broadcast. Supporting workshops and events like these allows us to inspire the next generation of upcoming talent while providing them with the opportunity to learn, ask questions and connect with our team of experts.

“We recognise that our commitment to fostering new and diverse talent is a key driver in propelling our industry forward, so we are excited to continue our work with Crew Room Academy to invest in the future generations of our industry.”