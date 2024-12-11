Clear Angle Studios has opened a facility in Culver City, USA.

This the UK company’s second US office, following an Atlanta studio opened in 2017. It has also had a facility in Vancouver, Canda, since 2018, in addition to offices in Athens, Greece; Cape Town, South Africa; and Budapest, Hungary - and its main base in London. There are plans to expand further, with Asia and Australasia earmarked as future locations.

The new hub has already provided scanning services for five major film productions and three games industry projects, and builds on the work that Clear Angle has been doing in LA without a permanent facility up to this point. The Culver City expansion comes after a partnership with the CAA Vault - a project which exclusively uses Clear Angle Studios’ data capture services to create a store of AI clones of talent.

The Culver City studio currently provides character scanning, photometric head scanning, digital facial capture, 4D volumetric facial capture, LiDAR scanning, environment capture, prop scanning, and costume scanning. It will soon also offer radiance fields capture and processing.

Turner Denicola is capture manager for the facility, moving from Clear Angle’s Atlanta location, and Tatjana Panek has moved from their UK base to be its senior special systems technician. Clear Angle plans to make a number of new hires from early next year.

Dominic Ridley, co-founder and CEO at Clear Angle Studios, said: “This is an exciting step in the growth of Clear Angle Studios. We have seen an increase in demand for our services in LA, in particular to make face and full body scanning more convenient for locally based talent, so it made sense for us to open a permanent hub here. We already have some interesting projects underway from the short time we’ve been in Culver City, and we’re excited for further projects in 2025 and beyond.”

TJ Falls, VP of visual effects at Lucasfilm, commented: “We have been working with Clear Angle Studios at their London hub at Pinewood on many of our productions. With Clear Angle Studios opening their branch in Los Angeles, we’re now able to better utilise their expertise and implement consistency across all of our productions and pipelines. Having a permanent base offers more convenience and flexibility and makes streamlining our process much simpler. We look forward to continuing our work with the team in London and now also in LA.”