CVP and Canon have announced the winners of the 2024 Stories In Motion Young Filmakers Awards.

Open to 18-25-year-olds, the winners were Alex Hubbard for documentary A Perceptual Phenomenon, Yu-Ming Huang for music video To Night, and Joel Claude for scripted short Rebirth. The three were awarded at a special ceremony hosted by Alex Zane on 25 April, where Hubbard was also given the ”Grand Prize”.

The winners receive a selection of prizes including a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, a £500 voucher for CVP, and the experience of shadowing an award-winning filmmaker and all shortlisted projects will be awarded a £200 voucher to use at CVP.

Canon ambassador, cinematographer and photographer, Elisa Iannacon, who was a part of the selection committee, said: “We were excited to see award entries with a clear artistic voice and style, highlighting those with a human story element”. Another judge and Canon ambassador, cinematographer and filmmaker, Tania Freimuth, added; “The quality of the submissions overall, in particular in the documentary & music videos categories, bodes well for the art and craft of cinematography.”

CVP’s technical marketing manager, Jake Ratcliffe; and award-winning filmmaker, editor and colourist, Ollie Kenchington were also part of the judging panel.

Kenchington said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work with CVP and Canon for the second year running. Stories in Motion is a competition that teases out some of the best up and coming filmmakers in the UK. The breadth and standard of entries this year took all of us judges by surprise, so we’re excited to reveal our winners for 2024.”

Dawn Bochenski, marketing director, CVP, said: “Our collaboration with Canon to deliver ‘Stories In Motion’ forms part of our ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging filmmakers and ensuring they have access to the best tools, knowledge and support. The quantity and calibre of the work submitted this year clearly demonstrates the passion and talent of the upcoming generation of content creators. The entries were exceptional and surpassed expectations.”