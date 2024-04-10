He has a 30-year career at leading technology firms, including Cisco, Sage, Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft

Dalet has announced Santiago Solanas as its new CEO.

Solanas has a 30-year career at leading technology firms, including Cisco, Sage, Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft.

Most recently, he was CEO of Grupo Primavera, where he spearheaded the acquisition, integration, and acceleration of 15 companies, transforming the business into the leading business management software platform in Iberia.

Christian Heim, chairman of the board at Dalet, said: “Santiago’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Dalet. His exemplary track record of driving transformational growth and execution is a powerful complement to Dalet’s rich history of innovation and category-leading solutions.”

Solanas added: “As cloud and AI continue to disrupt and accelerate the industry into new territory, I am very excited to leverage Dalet’s 34-year heritage, extensive industry expertise, and position as a trusted advisor. I am passionate about establishing new standards in innovation, customer success, and execution while championing the values of inclusive leadership.”

In addition to his role as CEO, Santiago will also be a Dalet investor and Board member. Carl Farrell departs as CEO but will remain on Dalet’s Board.

Dalet offers cloud-native, AI, and automation products and services.