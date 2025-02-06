Dimension has launched a live events division, Dimension Live.

The division will focus on music and stage performances, virtual concerts, live attractions and location-based entertainment, providing end-to-end and bespoke services such as early concepts, realtime visualisation and technical design, through to content production and on-site execution. It is run by executive producer for live Mark Bustard.

The team will work with event producers, agencies, operators, and rights-holders, and it has already partnered with Here at Outernet to develop a photorealistic digital twin of the venue including real time lighting and screen content displayed on the venue’s LED screen. This resulted in Deminsion providing realtime virtual lighting and a digital extension of the venue which crowds could see on the venue’s LED volume for electronic musician Floating Points and harpist Miriam Adefris’ four nights of shows at the venue.

Simon Windsor, co-CEO and co-founder of Dimension Studio, said: “Dimension has a rich, innovative history in live and immersive entertainment. Over the past decade our team have delivered exciting ‘firsts’ for artists including Coldplay, Madonna, and Sam Smith, and inspired audiences through our 3D and holographic work at visitor attractions and events. Led by Mark Bustard, our new Live division builds on this work, bringing the magic and latest benefits of realtime technologies to the world of live events.”

Bustard added, “Thanks to our expertise in virtual production, what Dimension Live offers is an incredibly unique service for clients and partners across the live events industry. We are bringing the power and agility of realtime technologies to the design and delivery of new concepts that create the highest-quality experiences for audiences looking to be entertained on a whole other level.”