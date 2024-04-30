DNEG has launched DNEG 360, a new division that will be operated by Dimension Studios.

Expanding on the pair’s joint venture that was first anonunced in 2021, DNEG 360 expands the partnership to include visualisation, virtual production, content creation, and development services.This means the pair now offer development, pre-production and virtual production into visual effects and post for feature film and episodic projects, advertising, music videos and more.

DNEG 360 will also run two of the world’s largest LED volume stages, based at studios in London and Rome, and you can see the Rome facility in the video below.

The London studio offers two stages: Stage One features an LED volume with 1600 panels making up a 20m x 8m curved LED wall, with four wild walls, and a retractable LED ceiling; Stage Two is set up for performance, vehicle, and volumetric capture. The team’s second LED operation is situated at the world-famous Cinecittà Studios in Rome, utilising a 24m x 8m LED volume with a LED ceiling and a 25m rotating platform deck to allow for quick repositioning of sets.

Steve Griffith, managing director of DNEG 360 and Dimension Studio, said: “DNEG 360 is the only end-to-end, real-time powered service provider operating at this kind of scale anywhere in the world. Our experienced and talented team has delivered thousands of shots and over 800 virtual production shoot days, which has allowed us to refine our approach through hands-on experience. We have taken the promise of the technology and made it work at scale, mapping out and defining the creative journey through the digital production process, from development through to delivery. This allows us to provide guidance, experience, and continuity for our clients as they navigate the filmmaking process, reducing risk and finding cost efficiencies.”

DNEG Global CEO Namit Malhotra said: “The launch of DNEG 360 is another example of DNEG’s strategy of investing in areas of technological advancement to reinforce our leadership position. The work that the DNEG 360 team is delivering is second-to-none, and the advances that we are making in real-time technologies and virtual production techniques are both creatively exciting and game-changing in terms of the opportunities and efficiencies that they open up for our clients and partners. I’m excited to welcome our clients to explore our world-leading LED volume stages in London and Rome, and I look forward to seeing DNEG 360’s latest slate of projects hitting our screens soon.”