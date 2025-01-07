EMG / Gravity Media has named Narinder Ball as its technology director.

Ball has over 25 years’ experience working at the BBC, most recently as engineering manager for BBC Sport - where she worked on events such as Wimbledon, the FA Cup, the London Marathon, the Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics. She has also worked as a project manager for BBC Technology, and in multiple roles at BBC News.

At EMG / Gravity Media, Ball’s role will include advancing content delivery platforms, optimising media workflows, and scaling infrastructure to support high-demand streaming and production environments. She will also lead initiatives to enhance cybersecurity measures and explore new technologies to improve audience engagement, content personalisation, and overall viewer experiences.

Charlie Cubbon, chief operating officer at EMG / Gravity Media said: “We are thrilled to welcome Narinder to the team. Her leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. We are confident that Narinder will help us achieve our ambitious goals and strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”

Ball commented: “I am excited to join EMG / Gravity Media at this pivotal moment in its journey. The combined Group has a tremendous foundation, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive technological advancements that will create even greater value for our customers and stakeholders.”