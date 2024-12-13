It has also taken on Nathan Spencer as managing director and Chris Martin as commercial director in its USA leadership team

EMG / Gravity Media has expanded its presence in the USA by opening a new office in Nashville, Tennessee.

As part of the expansion, the company has recently appointed Nathan Spencer as managing director and Chris Martin as commercial director to its USA leadership team.

Spencer has over 30 years of experience in the media and broadcast industry and will oversee all aspects of EMG / Gravity Media’s business in America.

Martin’s background is in live sports and entertainment, having previously worked at Lagardere Sports, SFX Sports Group and ProServ. He will be responsible for overseeing the development of commercial strategies to drive EMG / Gravity Media’s growth.

Eamonn Curtin, chief commercial director, said: “We are thrilled to have Nathan and Chris as part of our senior team based in the USA. Their leadership, expertise, and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and elevate the company’s strategic vision. Their appointments will help propel EMG / Gravity Media to even greater success as we navigate the next phase of growth.”

The company’s Nashville office is located in the heart of the city and serves as a hub for EMG / Gravity Media’s operations in the Southeast region. The office has been opened to serve existing clients, attract new business opportunities, and tap into the local talent pool in Nashville.

Spencer said: “We are excited to establish our new office in Nashville, a city known for its dynamic business environment and vibrant culture. This expansion represents a crucial step in our growth strategy, allowing us to be closer to our clients and partners, and provide enhanced services with a local touch. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Nashville business community.”