Addition Thtakes total inventory of cameras above 100 across ES Broadcast Hire’s bases in the UK, Spain, France, Germany and the US

ES Broadcast Hire has added 42 more Sony HDC-3500 UHD cameras to its rental fleet.

This takes the total inventory for the camera above 100 channels across the company’s offices in the UK, Spain, France, Germany and the US. There are also several HDC-P50 cameras arriving.

In addition, eight HDCU-5500 units – the base station for Sony’s HDC-5500 and its shallow depth of field, Super 35mm counterpart, the HDC-F5500 – have also been added, along with two HDCU-5000 dual transmission camera control units.

The HDCU-5000 offers both ultra-high bitrate (UHB) transmission for the HDC-5500 and can also deliver 3G transmission for HDC-3500 and HDC-3100 cameras. Its UHB capability enables 2x slow motion in 4K or can allow pictures to be transmitted from two 4K cameras simultaneously via the same CCU, for example a main camera and a POV input.

The addition of the 10 CCUs effectively doubles the capacity of the 5500/F5500 roster, with each camera now permanently paired with a dedicated CCU.

Warren Taggart, managing director of ES Broadcast Hire, commented: “In the nine years since Sony released its first dedicated UHD channel, the HDC-4300, 4K adoption has ballooned. As the quality of imaging technology has advanced even further, the 3500 has taken up the mantle of go-to camera, and this investment reflects our commitment to providing clients around the world with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their productions.

“The development of our 5500 and F5500 roster also underlines our dedication to providing best-in-class imaging solutions that enable levels of creativity and quality in live production that go beyond anything we’ve seen before.”