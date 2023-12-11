Pair working with Nightsky Studios and Blazing Griffin on the programme

Final Pixel Academy and Screen Scotland are partnering with Nightsky Studios and Blazing Griffin on a virtual production fellowship programme in Glasgow.

Launching on 15 December with an event that includes presentations, a live panel of virtual production industry experts, and a tour of a fully-operational virtual production stage at BBC Studioworks, Glasgow, the three-year fellowship introduces virtual production, the key technologies and concepts that encompass virtual production workflows.

It then builds on that, providing delegates with in-depth understanding of, and preparation for, the critical skills required and the practical know-how to develop virtual production best practices - with an emphasis on practical hands-on and on-set experience.

The training is fully funded for participants and exclusively for candidates based in Scotland. The Glasgow fellowship is the first part of an initiative to bring virtual production training to locations across Europe and the US.