Final Pixel has promoted Hanah Draper to chief innovation officer, and add her to its executive board internationally.

Draper joined the virtual production company as global head of production in September 2022, and had previously worked freelance in production across advertising, drama, documentary and children’s TV.

Final Pixel develops, produces, and co-produces premium Film, Episodic, and Advertising content with LED wall virtual production, and has worked with the likes of Warner Brothers Discovery, WPP, McCann, Sky Kids, BBC, Apple TV+, ABC, Netflix, Disney+, and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Final Pixel CEO, Michael McKenna said, ’’Hanah is deeply committed to sustainable filmmaking and advocates for diversity and environmental awareness in all Final Pixel productions. I am delighted that Final Pixel has a recognised IPA shortlist leader in Hanah driving change across the industry, leading from the top of our company’’.

Draper added, ’’Virtual Production employed by Final Pixel transcends logistical challenges of on-location shoots, offering an immersive and controlled studio environment. This opens doors to talent previously overlooked due to accessibility barriers. My personal experience with Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis drives me to push the industry towards a more accessible and inclusive landscape, highlighting the transformative potential of Virtual Production for filmmakers facing similar challenges.”

She continued: ’’I am proud to be leading a company that acknowledges diversity, enriches the creative talent pool, and contributes to more authentic and varied storytelling experiences. Final Pixel’s team boasts gender balance, ethnic diversity and representation from those with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community’.’