Final Pixel has promoted Yael Roth to head of business.

Roth, who joined the company as a VP producer in December 2023, will oversee Final Pixel’s strategic growth initiatives, focusing on expanding the company’s global presence, strengthening client relationships and developing new business opportunities.

She has previously worked as a freelance producer in VFX and animation for clients such as Disney and Netflix, including time with Copa90, Imaginarium Studios and more.

Roth said: “Final Pixel is redefining how visual stories are told through technology and I am thrilled to step into this new role. Our team’s creativity and dedication to innovation are unmatched and I look forward to building on that foundation to drive growth and positive change in our industry.”

Michael McKenna, CEO and co-founder of Final Pixel, said: “Yael’s deep understanding of both the creative and business aspects of our industry has already proven invaluable to Final Pixel. Her appointment as Head of Business reflects our commitment to strategic growth and we’re confident she’ll help expand our capabilities while maintaining the high standards that define our work.”