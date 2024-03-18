Hertfordshire’s OMA V Film Studios, for high-end TV and feature film production, is to open this spring, says studios operator Location Collective.

Located in Radlett, Hertfordshire, OMA V is the first high-specification film studio facility to be created in the St Albans area, says Location Collective.

The facility has been designed for a single high-end TV show or feature film looking for a self-contained studio space.

OMA V Features: A 5 acre site within the M25

65,000 sq ft of sound stages (1 x 32,000 sq ft stage and 2 x 16,500 sq ft stages), fully soundproofed to industry standard NR25 level

35,600 sq ft of production office and support space

A power upgrade to ensure the facility can run from renewable stage and house power

Antony Iredale, founder of Location Collective, says: “We are hugely excited to be launching our third film studio in such a prime geographical location for film and TV production, and very proud to have created the first high specification film studio in the St Albans area at such a pivotal moment for our industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our first production onto the stages at OMA V, and to delivering the same quality of service customers are already experiencing at our currently operational facilities, OMA One Film Studios and OMA X Film Studios.”

Samantha Perahia MBE, head of production UK, British Film Commission, adds: “We welcome the opening of OMA V Film Studios which, building on timely and welcome action announced by Government in the Spring Budget, further demonstrates the strength of the UK’s world class film and TV industry, and its ability to contribute significantly to the UK economy as a whole.”