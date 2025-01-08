The hologram effect projection fabric enabled the world-first use of hologram animations during London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations

The holographic in-camera video effects seen around the London Eye during the BBC live broadcast of the New Year’s Eve Celebrations were created through the use of a hologram effect projection fabric called Hologauze.

The fabric was created by UK-based Holotronica to create what it describes as a “forced perspective illusion”.

Hologauze is set a short distance in front of the camera, covering the full frame of the desired shot.

Custom video content is then projected onto the Hologauze and mapped to fill the space required.

The camera captures the projected content on the Hologauze, as well as the environment behind, while the rest of the Hologauze is effectively invisible.

Using this technique with Hologauze enabled the holographic effect to be achieved during the live broadcast.

Pixel Artworks created and delivered the effects and content, while Blackout built the installation and suporting structure. Identity managed the overall delivery of all the lighting, fireworks, sound and event production.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome 2025 with our biggest and best-ever New Year’s Eve celebrations. Around 100,000 Londoners and visitors joined together on the banks of the Thames for an unforgettable night of fireworks, lighting and music, while millions at home were able to see our world-first use of hologram animations to celebrate the new year.”