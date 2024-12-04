IABM has appointed Saleha Williams as its CEO.

Williams has over 30 years’ experience in the industry, working in senior roles at Cognizant, Google, BT, the BBC, and the London 2012 Olympics among others, covering marketing, business development, digital transformation, and strategy. With IABM, Williams will work on its mission to advance the interests of the global broadcast and media technology industry, working with the board of directors and the IABM team.

Williams will continue serving as a non-executive director at WCMC – the United Nations Environmental Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC).

Josh Arensberg, chair of the board at IABM, said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming Saleha Williams as our new chief executive officer for IABM. Saleha brings a deep history of leadership in the media industry and understands the potential of our industry to deliver groundbreaking products and services. Saleha is the right mix of thought leader, entrepreneur, and relationship builder to help bring the entire industry together. The board of IABM is eager to work closely with her to build our future vision together. We could not be more excited to welcome her onboard.”

Williams added: “I am honored to be appointed CEO for IABM. IABM has a long history of supporting the global broadcast and media technology industry, and I am excited to work with the board and the team to build on this legacy. Our industry is at a pivotal moment, and I am committed to working with our members to shape the future of media technology and drive innovation across our entire ecosystem.”

Lucinda Meek, chief finance and operations officer at IABM, said: “Saleha will bring a completely fresh approach to IABM, and I am very much looking forward to working with her as we strive to make IABM even better at delivering on its primary purpose – helping all our members to do better business.”