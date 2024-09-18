Storiez allows production to be pre-planned and then run at the click of a button

Cuez has revealed its Storiez newsroom automation platform.

The cloud platform deconstructs the production into “building blocks”, (titles, graphics, text) that can be re-used by different teams. Tasks such as headline generation and content distribution can also be automated through tie-ins to GenAI platforms.

The information put in can be in any format, such as newsfeeds, socials, RSS, mailboxes, MAM/PAM, and edit suites, and can be pushed to any source, including TV, social channels, and more.

This can then be combined with Cuez namesake tool, setting up the blocks into a production stream before broadcast. Once it is time to broadcast, the blocks can be run at the click of a button through Automator, Cuez’s automation system that connects to any device in the gallery using an API.