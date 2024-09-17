Zero Density has launched the Open Studio Licence Program, which makes its the majority of its products free for independent creators, indie creators & developers, small businesses, and academic users.

Entities with annual revenues under $1 million (£760,000) are eligible for the programme, with the paid licencing model applying to those above that threshold. This aims to grow the number Zero Density users, increasing the talent pool available to clients on the paid licence model and allowing for more extensive and timely feedback on new releases and features.

The tools available as part of the licence include Reality5, Lino, Reality Hub, and the Traxis Hub, which can be used to facilitate the creation of virtual studios, augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR), on-air graphics, and video wall graphics, integrated into an end-to-end real-time graphics workflow. The EVO II render engine and Traxis Camera Tracking and Traxis Talent Tracking hardware are available as paid options.

Zero Density has followed in the footsteps of Epic Games, which recently changed its End User License Agreement to follow the same system.

New users can access the software by connecting their Epic account to the Unreal GitHub environment. Following this, they must register here to receive the necessary licenses. During registration, users will be required to provide basic information about their business or project to verify eligibility. The licenses granted under this program are valid for one year.