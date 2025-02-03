It says Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are involved in an ongoing infringement of the company’s intellectual property

InterDigital has started litigation against The Walt Disney Company, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, over what it says is an ongoing infringement of InterDigital’s intellectual property.

In a blog post, InterDigital said: “Much like Disney, InterDigital wants creativity and innovation to flourish and, much like Disney, we expect those who benefit from the use of our IP to pay for a license to it.

“Amicable negotiation is always our preferred path to signing new license agreements but, from time to time, enforcement is required to ensure we receive fair compensation for our groundbreaking research.

“It is only by receiving fair compensation for the use of our technology that we can continue to invest in developing tomorrow’s technology today. For consumers and creators like Disney, the long-term success of the streaming industry depends on it.”

The IP infringement appears to be around the use of advanced video compression, which utilises technology where InterDigital was a leading contributor.

Josh Schmidt, chief legal officer, InterDigital, said: “Our video technologies enable Disney to efficiently stream content and enhance the user experience.”

Cases have been initiated in United States Federal District Court in the Central District of California, in Rio de Janeiro State Court, Brazil, in the Munich Regional Court in Germany, and in the Local Divisions of Mannheim and Düsseldorf in the Unified Patent Court.