Vizrt, Roe, and Tecnopoint have revealed a small studios solution at ISE 2025.

Using Vizrt’s Viz Studio software and PTZ3 UHD Plus camera, Roe Coral video wall, and a Tecnopoint robotic rail, a single presenter or content creator is able to make use of a small space (4x3m was on show at ISE) for creating content without the need for other crew or a full stage.

The camera will track the person on screen, who is in control of the system through a Bluetooth clicker. The trio aim for the space to be comfortable for users of varying technical backgrounds.

The video wall can be set up to show a virtual environment, or can be a set extension, with the studio solution is hosted in the crowd using Vizrt’s Tricaster Vizion system.