The cameras are being used to enhance image quality and automate the operation of ITN’s news studios in central London

ITN has invested in Sony ILME-FR7 full-frame PTZ interchangeable lens cameras for the ITV News studio in Gray’s Inn Road.

The company says the introduction of the cameras, which produce cinematic style images, “sets a new standard for automated operation in broadcasting”.

ITN is using four Sony FR7 cameras to deliver daily news programming to UK broadcasters including ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

The FR7 cameras produce 4K HDR images with dynamic range of over 15 stops. Unlike conventional PTZ cameras, the FR7 offers the flexibility of interchangeable lenses, enabling broadcasters and content creators to adapt the visual aesthetics to suit their needs.

Jon Roberts, director of technology, production, and innovation at ITN, said: “The FR7 is unparalleled in its class when it comes to delivering full frame images with a cinematic look and feel. Its cinematic output seamlessly complements footage captured by our journalists in the field, enabling us to maintain a cohesive visual identity across all our productions.”

Rob Turner, head of camera crews, ITV News, added: “This studio strikes the perfect balance between operational efficiency and exceptional image quality, making it an ideal setting for programs reliant on the expertise of commentators such as Talking Politics or PMQ.”