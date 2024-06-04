The broadcaster is using a global monitoring service to protect its main linear channels across broadcast and streaming platforms

ITV has chosen Friend MTS’s anti-piracy services to help protect ITV content.

The broadcaster is utilising Friend MTS’s 24x7 global monitoring service to protect its main linear channels across broadcast and streaming platforms.

Friend MTS will identify illegal streams across the internet for immediate takedown, and facilitate the removal of links from primary search engines.

Its system includes proprietary fingerprinting technology and automated detection systems, backed by an always-available operations team.

Sarah Tierney, director of distribution at ITV, said: “ITV’s aim is to contribute to making piracy unsustainable and through appointing Friend MTS we will be working together to enhance our anti-piracy activities in the UK. As a key part of our strategy to optimise broadcast and supercharge streaming, it’s important that we maximise ITV’s reach while protecting audiences from the material consumer harms of pirate sites and meeting our contractual obligations with rights holders.”

Chris Gibbs, senior vice president of sales at Friend MTS, added: “We are seeing a tide of key entertainment brands turning to us to help them fight piracy and keep their content secure. Our unrivalled capabilities not only reduce exposure to piracy but ensure advertiser messaging is seen by the right people, which is paramount for an ad-funded businesses like ITV.”