Jon Roberts has been appointed as chief technology officer at ITN.

He was previously director of technology, production and innovation at ITN, and the role change reflects his expanded remit and the strategic role technology plays in the business, says the company.

Roberts has been with ITV since 2000, when he joined as a trainee. His roles at ITV have since included technical director, programme director, head of studio technology and head of studio operations.

As director of technology, production and innovation he was responsible for leading its technical strategy, including the management and development of broadcast and field operations, media and enterprise systems, technical support functions, capital project delivery and AI.

Under his leadership the team has delivered a digital transformation at ITN, including transitioning to an IP structure at its HQ in Gray’s Inn Road.

He’s also led the implementation of a new news production system, the build of the new ITV newsroom, Channel 4 News’ remote studio and newsroom in Leeds, and full control room refreshes for ITV, Channel 5 and this year Channel 4.

The team has also delivered a number of major live broadcasts for ITV, Channel 4 and 5, as well as global broadcast clients, from the death of the Queen and King’s Coronation, the Budapest World Athletics Championships and last year’s UK and US election coverage.

Roberts has also been responsible for developing in-house AI tools and overseeing the world-first 5G slicing project with Vodafone for the coverage of the Coronation.

He also plays an active role collaborating on work with the wider industry, including co-leading the award-winning IBC Accelerator Project of the Year in 2024, Evolution of the Control Room.

In 2023, his team won the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards’ Tech Team of the Year prize.

Roberts said: “I’m delighted to take on this expanded role at a time when technology and our brilliant, innovative tech team couldn’t be more important to the continuing success and growth of ITN.

“As the tech landscape continues to change at an unprecedented pace, there is huge opportunity in deeper, ongoing engagement across the business and I’m excited to see what we can build and deliver together next.”

Rachel Corp, ITN CEO added: “Jon and his outstanding team are key strategic partners in everything we do, exemplifying ITN’s trademark innovation at its best. Their work is crucial in supporting the continued success and growth of our business. Jon is a hugely valued member of my senior leadership team, and I am proud of his continued and well-earned career success at ITN from production technology trainee to CTO over the past 25 years.”