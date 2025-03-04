The software, called Music: Volume 1, has 13 “performable presets” that enable tracks to be customised to suit different needs

Krotos has launched a production music generator called Music: Volume 1. It provides 13 “performable presets” that let users customise tracks to suit their needs.

Krotos says it “eliminates the need for searching through endless online libraries and extensive editing, enabling creators to quickly achieve the precise mood or energy for their projects”.

With real-time controls similar to those in Krotos Studio’s sound effects tools, you’re able to tailor each track to your content and drag and drop it directly into a DAW or NLE.

You can adjust musical parameters on the fly — modifying arrangement and instrumentation layers, and controlling energy levels.

Music: Volume 1 is available for all Krotos Studio and Krotos Studio Pro subscribers.

Orfeas Boteas, CEO at Krotos, said: “By integrating a music feature into Krotos Studio, we’re delivering the same real-time performance, creative control, and high-quality results that our users expect from our sound effects tools — now extended to music. Our goal is to make adding music to video fun and fast, eliminating the need for time-consuming editing so users can focus on crafting the perfect sonic mood with precision and ease.”