LG Electronics has acquired a non-controlling minority stake in virtual production company Mo-Sys Engineering.

The investment hopes to support Mo-Sys’ research and development initiatives, and is a, “recognition of Mo-Sys’s holistic approach to virtual production, which includes not only developing cutting-edge tools and technologies but also offering an academy and pioneering more efficient filming workflows.”

Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering, commented, “We are delighted to have LG’s support as we continue to innovate in the field of next-generation virtual production technology. Their investment will enable us to enhance our R&D efforts, drive sustainability, and create more efficient production solutions.”

“We’re excited by this new partnership, and by the unique value we’ll be able to deliver to customers through combining LG’s mastery of display technology with Mo-Sys’s expertise in virtual production solutions,” said Paik Ki-mun, SVP and head of the information display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.