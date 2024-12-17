The channels are currently available on Philips Titan OS-powered devices as well as selected Sony Android TVs

Barcelona-based Titan OS has partnered with Little Dot Studios to create six FAST channels.

The six FAST channels—Real Crime, Real Wild, The Chat Show Channel, History Hit, Wonder, and Don’t Tell the Bride — add to Titan OS’s free streaming content lineup.

They will be available in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics on Philips Titan OS-powered devices as well as selected Sony Android TVs.

They will soon also be available on JVC and other leading TV brands.

Judith Díaz, content partnerships director at Titan OS, said: “We are committed to continually expanding our content portfolio with diverse, high-quality channels providing users with a greater range of choices. Little Dot Studios has great expertise in the FAST business and a deep understanding of audience needs, so we’re very excited to work together to deliver exceptional content while supporting the distribution and monetisation of their offerings”.

Richard Young, MD of History Hit & FAST Channels at Little Dot Studios, added: “This partnership with Titan OS allows us to bring our range of FAST channels to more viewers across Europe. By combining Titan OS’s innovative platform with our premium content, we’re able to reach diverse audiences and expand the footprint of our channel brands while unlocking new monetisation opportunities across our respective channel networks.”