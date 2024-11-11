NBCUniversal SVP of media operations will receive the accolade at the Rise Awards on 19 November

Rise, an advocacy group for gender diversity in media technology, has named NBC Universal SVP of media operations, Megan Mauck, as its Woman of the Year for 2024.

Mauck will receive her awards at the Rise Awards 2024 ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, 19th November, at Troxy, London. Currently, she leads NBCUniversal’s 24/7 media operations across Los Angeles, Denver, and New York, overseeing the ingestion, preparation, packaging, and distribution of NBCUniversal’s domestic and international content.

Mauck, who is based in Los Angeles, California, began her career as an engineering co-op at Toyota after gaining a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and then joined General Electric’s operational management leadership program in 2006, where she launched her professional journey with NBCUniversal. She joined the company as a new media business development project manager in 2006, and except for a short stint at software business BigMachines, which has since been acquired by Oracle, in 2012-13, has stayed at NBC Universal and risen through the ranks to her current position.

Outside of her NBCUniversal career, Mauck is the board chair for Grades of Green, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting environmental education for K-12 students.

Mark Harrison, co-founder and CCO of the DPP, said: “During a turbulent time, when so many senior technology and operational leaders have found it difficult to convey clear, let alone inspirational, messages about innovation and strategic business initiatives, she has stood out as a leader for our times.”