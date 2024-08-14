Olivier Delforge becomes director of production and operations, and Auston Germany is now global head of software solutions

Archive and restoration specialist Memnon has made a number of promotions among its senior team.

Olivier Delforge, who has been with the company since 2010, becomes director of production and operations, having previously been European head of projects and working his way up from his first position as sales coordinator. He will continue to be based out of the company’s Brussels office.

Meanwhile, Adam Kidd becomes sales operations manager for EMEA, based in the UK. Kidd joined Memnon as an operator in 2019, and has also previously worked in post-production with Unit and Jungle Studios as a sound designer and head of transfer, respectively.

In Memnon’s Bloomington, Indiana, US, facility, Ian MacDonald becomes sales operations manager for the US, Australia and New Zealand, having originally been hired as an imaging operator in 2016.

Finally, Auston Germany has been named global head of software solutions. Germany joined as an operator in 2015, and will now be responsible for developing and customising Memnon’s proprietary workflow orchestration software.

Heidi Shakespeare, CEO of Memnon, said: “Invaluable assets in the media industries are at risk more than they’ve ever been due to playback machine obsolescence and physical carriers degrading to the point that they can’t be saved.

“It’s important that service providers like Memnon have passionate teams of experts that customers can put trust in to help address this huge challenge. These new appointments celebrate the achievements of our team and their dedication to delivering for clients with Memnon’s values of expertise and passion.”

She added: “We get so much positive and generous feedback from customers about our team, and we’re thrilled that Adam, Olivier, Auston and Ian will continue that trend. As they step into their new roles, we’re excited to see them grow on their own personal journeys as well. We’re at a significant stage in Memnon’s growth, and it’s reassuring to know our customers are in such good hands.”