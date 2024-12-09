They will work together on ramping up the creation of 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series

Meta and James Cameron’s Lightstorm Vision have agreed a partnership to scale the creation of 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series.

The content will feature “big-name IP on Meta Quest,” says Meta. Lightstorm Vision has confirmed Meta Quest will be its exclusive mixed reality hardware platform.

In a press release, Meta says its goal is to “make top-tier 3D content more accessible—both for creators to produce and for people to enjoy at home and on the go. Together with Lightstorm Vision, we’ll improve access to 3D production tools across the broader entertainment industry. In addition to co-producing original content, we’ll leverage Lightstorm Vision’s cutting-edge technology and production techniques to revolutionise the creation of stereoscopic media”.

Cameron said: “[We’re] announcing a comprehensive, multi-year partnership with Meta to revolutionise all visual media. Recently, Boz [Andrew Bosworth, Meta CTO and Head of Reality Labs] showed me some of Meta’s advanced tech. I was amazed by its transformational potential and power, and what it means for content creators globally. I’m convinced we’re at a true, historic inflection point. Navigating that future with Meta will ensure all of us have the tools to create, experience, and enjoy new and mind-blowing forms of media.”