From 14 January 2025, the social media giant’s collection of third-party AR tools and content will no longer be available

Meta has announced the closure of its Spark AR Studio platform.

From 14 January 2025, Spark, its collection of third-party AR tools and content, will no longer be available.

Spark enables users to build AR effects (such as filters, masks, and 3D special effects) to be used across Meta-owned apps. It’s been running for seven years and in 2020 it had 400,000 creators making content, predominantly for Facebook and Instagram.

The focus for Meta has since shifted to launching its own AR glasses and more sophisticated AR experiences, beyond what Spark offers.