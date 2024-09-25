MPTS has launched an AI Media Zone as part of an expansion to the gallery level at Olympia London for 2025.

The UK’s largest trade show for the industry drew over 12,000 visitors and 300+ exhibitors last year, and the expansion to another level aims to allow visitors to utilise the show floor more for networking opportunities, “work from anywhere” zones and a new café. The AI Media Zone will feature exclusive content and suppliers from the fast growing sector at the show, which will take place 14-15 May, 2025.

MPTS has also revealed a new logo and branding, aiming to showcase a fresh outlook as it continues to grow rapidly since its inception in 2016. New exhibitors for 2025 include Dizplai, CETA Software, Spectra Logic and Yamaha, with the likes of Blackmagic Design, Jigsaw24, LucidLink, EVS, Canon, EIZO, HHB, HP and many more returning for another year.

Visitor registration will open in December, but attendees can register their interest and receive event updates here.

Charlotte Wheeler, director, MPTS, said: “After seven incredible years of MPTS there can be no doubt that this is the destination for the UK’s creatives and technologists to unite and share in the future growth of our industry. Since 2022 we have also welcomed a larger international audience to the show, as they take advantage of our location in the heart of the UK’s content creation sector. This provides a unique opportunity for attendees to expand on their trip and meet other businesses in the UK, whether that is studios, post production, production companies, broadcasters or streamers.”

2025 will also see the return of MPTS’ popular content programme, with over 100 hours of exclusive and free-to-attend sessions across eight theatres including Keynote, Production, Broadcast Technology, Post Production, Virtual Production, Audio, AI and the Media Technology Conference. This time round, the Media Technology Conference will be open to all attendees to cultivate conversation and cross industry cooperation among M&E’s technology community. Sustainability remains a major focus and will once again have dedicated sessions throughout the programme.

“Now officially known as MPTS, the 2025 edition is set to be the biggest ever. The show growth has accelerated significantly in the last 3 years, and we provide an event that is open to all through free content, free registration and access to many of the industry’s best suppliers and service providers. Through our expansion we can deliver more content, as well as more space for meetings and discussions”, added Wheeler.