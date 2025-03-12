The first set of speaker sessions for the UK’s biggest production and media tech conference and exhibition (14-15 May 2025 at London Olympia) have been revealed
The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) has revealed the first speaker sessions for the conference line-up of its 2025 event.
The two-day show, which takes place 14-15 May 2025 at London Olympia, brings technology and creativity together under one roof.
It offers an extensive free-to-attend seminar programme covering pre-production, production, virtual production, post, distribution and audio.
There’s also a new series of sport-focused sessions in collaboration with Broadcast Sport, and a new AI Zone, featuring exhibition space and speaker sessions debating the impact of AI and generative AI on the media sector.
Highlights of the programme so far include a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes, hair and camera direction of Strictly Come Dancing; A masterclass about the post-production work on The Greatest Night in Pop which won a 2024 Broadcast Tech Innovation Award for Excellence in Grading (non-scripted); An investigation into the skills gaps in the creative industries and the role of formal education vs. industry training programmes; A state-of-the-nation panel discussing the UK studios landscape; and an In Conversation With… session with sports broadcaster and former NFL player Jason Bell.
Event director Charlotte Wheeler said: “We are thrilled to unveil the seminar programme for MPTS 2025, an event that continues to be the leading platform for innovation, discussion, and collaboration in the media production and technology sector. This year’s programme has been carefully curated to address the most pressing challenges and exciting opportunities facing our industry, featuring an exceptional lineup of speakers, thought leaders, and industry pioneers.
“MPTS has always been a hub for knowledge sharing, and 2025 will be no exception. Our seminars will explore cutting-edge developments in broadcast technology, production workflows, content creation, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of media. Whether you are an established professional or a new voice in the industry, our sessions are designed to inspire, inform, and spark meaningful conversations.
“We look forward to welcoming attendees from across the sector to engage with expert panels, hands-on demonstrations, and exclusive keynote talks. The conversations we foster here will help shape the next chapter of media production and technology. We can’t wait to see you at MPTS 2025.”
The full seminar programme is available at https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/programme.
A selection of the confirmed sessions so far at MPTS 2025 are highlighted below.
Keynote Theatre
Sponsors: BAFTA Albert, 3 Mills Studios
Strictly Behind the Sparkle: The Creative Mastery of Costumes, Hair, and Camera Direction
Speakers:
Nikki Parsons – Series Director
Vicky Gill – Costume Designer
Lisa Davey – Hair Designer
Broadcast Sport – In Conversation With… Jason Bell
Speakers: Jason Bell – Sports Broadcaster and former NFL player
Interviewer - Gavin Ramjaun
Factual Entertainment: What Commissioners Want
Speakers:
Amie Parker-Williams – Director, Digital Commissioning & Production for MTV
Jasmyn McGuile – Commissioning Editor – Factual Entertainment – BBC
Kirsty Hanson – Senior Commissioning Editor for Factual and Factual Entertainment – UKTV
Post Production Theatre
Sponsors: BAFTA Albert, LucidLink, AVID
State of the Nation
Speakers :
Donna Mulvey-Jones – Head of Post Production – Banijay UK
Adam Downey – Director of Post Production – Sky
Natascha Cadle – Creative Director – Envy
Simon Kanjee – Joint CEO, Grand Central Post & The Farm
Amelia Knott – Human Rights Specialist – Will present findings from the recent TV Industry Human Rights Forum report in Post Production, for the first 5 minutes of this session.
Masterclass – The Greatest Night in Pop
Speaker: Joe Stabb – Senior Colourist – Fifty Fifty
Audio Theatre
Sponsors: Calrec, Solid State Logic, AVID, Telos Alliance
Modern Audio Production Essentials – Broadcast, Immersive Audio, Cloud and beyond
Sponsored Session from Solid State Logic
Speakers:
Ashleigh Davies – Head of Educational Programmes/Services – SSL - CHAIR
Tom Knowles – Director of Product Management – SSL
Antony Shaw – Co-Founding Director – Spiritland Productions
Anna Lakatos – Audio Engineer, Producer and Educator – Point Blank Music School
The Sounds of Saturday Night
Speakers:
Lucy Mitchell – CHAIR
Richard Sillitto – Sound Supervisor (credits – Strictly, Ant & Dec)
Robert Edwards – Sound Supervisor (credits – McIntyre, BGT)
The Power of Sound: Crafting Immersive Audio for Film
Speakers:
Ben Nemes – Audio Industry Consultant - CHAIR
James Mather – Sound Editor – Oscar winner in 2023 for Best Sound for Top Gun: Maverick, Oscar nominated for Best Sound for Belfast in 2022
Virtual Production Theatre
Sponsors: Garden Studios, ROE Visual Europe
Bridging the Gap to 2030- Future Skills for Virtual Production & Creative Industries
Speakers:
Dr Jodi Nelson Tabor – Head of the Pixel Academy - CHAIR
Professor Lyndsay Duthie – Pro-Vice Chancellor Partnerships – University of Creative Arts
Amanda Murphy – Professor of Creative Industries – Royal Holloway University of London
Fakhar Raza – PhD Researcher in Complex Learning – TEDx University of Greenwich
The Future of Broadcast Innovation
Speaker: John Murphy – Design Director BBC Sport
Virtual Production – State of the Nation
Speakers:
Lauren Newport-Quinn- Creative Technologist, University for the Creative Arts
Paul McHugh – Virtual Production & VFX Supervisor – RecodeXR Studio
Production Theatre
Sponsors: CVP, BAFTA Albert, SanDisk Professional, Sky Studios Elstree, EVS, Film & TV Charity, VizRT
State of the Nation: UK Studio Landscape
Speakers:
Bee Devine – Chief Operating Officer – Garden Studios
Paul de Carvalho - General Manager – 3 Mills
Noel Tovey – Managing Director – Sky Studios Elstree
State of the Nation: Production Landscape
Speakers:
Dean Webster – Development Executive - Ten66
Derren Lawford – Founder & CEO - Dare Pictures
Kate Beal – CEO – Woodcut Media
AI Media Zone
Sponsors: Moments Lab, Softwire, LTX Studio, Nagarro
AI Agents
Muki Kulhan – CIO Muki International
Jon Roberts – Director of Technology, Production & Innovation – ITN
Morag Mcintosh – Solution Lead for Live Production Control – BBC
Justin Grayson – Head of Customer Engineering, Telco, Media & Entertainment UK
Aaron Nuytemans – Head of Growth – Cuez by TinkerList
In Conversation With Brett Danton, Director & DoP: AI and the Future of Production
Speaker: Brett Danton – Director and DoP
The Human & the Machine: A Dangerous Liaison or the Next Step for Creativity?
Speakers:
Guy Gadney – Co-Founder & CEO – Charisma.ai
Dan Efergan – Executive Creative Director, Interactive & Innovation – Aardman
Robyn Winfield-Smith – Development Researcher – Tiger Aspect
Jonny McCausland – Development Lead – Tiger Aspect
Broadcast Technology Theatre
Sponsors: Zixi, ERA, Imagine Communications, BAFTA Albert, Telestream, Image Reuters, AJA
State of the Nation – Broadcast Technology
Speakers:
David Travis – Group Director of Content, Platforms & Broadcast – Sky
Rob Siddall – CTO – The Farm
Larissa Gorner-Meeus – CTO Proximus Media House
Media Technology Centre
Sponsors: Appear, Imagine Communications, IBC, Net Insight
How the Eurovision Song Contest Transitioned to ST2110 for its LED Video System
Speaker: Joe Bleasdale – Product Marketing Strategist – Megapixel
DASH and Media-over-QUIC Transport: Low Latency Performance Showdown
Speaker: Ali C. Begen – Professor of Computer Science – Ozyegin University, Istanbul, and Founder of Networked Media
