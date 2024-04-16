Atomos has launched Ninja Phone, a 10-bit video co-processor for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max that allows the phones to be used in the same way as its Ninja product.

Users can connect any professional camera with an HDMI output to Apple’s OLED screen in HDR. It encodes the camera’s HDMI signal to ProRes or H.265, and the encoded video is sent via Ninja Phone’s USB-C output to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max’s USB-C port. The iPhone’s A17 system-on-a-chip decodes the camera sensor image to display on the high-resolution iPhone screen without latency.

The ProRes-encoded video can be stored on the phone as a .mov file and/or simultaneously transcoded by the iPhone to 10-bit H.265 for workflows like camera to cloud, or live streaming via the iPhone’s built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The screen has a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. It can display 11 stops of dynamic range with a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

The Ninja iPhone app is available on the Apple Store, and controls and coordinates the operation of both the Ninja Phone and the iPhone. It can adjust to horizontal or vertical video modes, and will be available on iPhone OS and iPad OS from when the product begins shipping in June.

The Ninja Phone accommodates external iPhone accessories by integrating a separate USB-C hub to allow necessary professional add-ons like wireless USB-C microphones. Third party accessories are supported, with more to be added over time. It also charges the iPhone while in use, using standard NP series batteries, a battery eliminator, or a USB-C 5V/3A input, and connected HDMI and USB-C cables are held in place by a locking ecosystem to maintain a secure grip.

The kit weighs 95 grams, and a 335 grams when coupled to an iPhone 15 Pro.

The Ninja Phone will be available for will cost USD/EUR 399, with the cases available separately at USD/EUR 59 each, also excluding local sales taxes.

Atomos co-founder and Jeromy Young, who returned to the company earlier this year and recently spoke to Broadcast Tech about his plans for it, said: “We’ve added professional video and cinematic smarts to the world’s most advanced phone. Ninja Phone is for the thousands of content creators who capture, store, and share video from their iPhone 15 Pro but aspire to work with professional cameras, lenses, and microphones. At the same time, the Ninja Phone is a perfect tool for longer-form professionals who want to adopt a cloud workflow without a complex and expensive technology footprint.”

“I’m so proud that Atomos is once again teaming up with Apple to unlock video creativity through ProRes, and this time it’s on Apple’s most advanced device ever, the iPhone 15 Pro. I’m especially pleased that this product has no fan and is whisper quiet. Atomos has always had an amazing relationship with Japanese camera manufacturers too, and now the Ninja Phone connects these incredible cameras directly to an iPhone’s storage, monitor and its extraordinary wireless and cell networking,” added Young.

“Thanks to the iPhone 15 Pro, this is the first time Ninja users will have access to an OLED monitor screen, which, at 446 PPI, is by far the highest resolution, most capable HDR monitor that’s ever been available to them,” continued Young. “It’s the perfect partner for many of the new, smaller format mirrorless cameras coming out of Japan, for example Fujifilm’s X100 and G series, Canon’s R5 Series, Sony Alpha Series, Nikon Z series cameras and Panasonics GH and S series.”