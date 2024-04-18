Blackmagic has launched the Ursa Cine 12K and Pyxis 6K cameras.

The Ursa Cine 12K, available from resellers now for $14,995 (£12,020), offers a large format RGBW 36 x 24mm sensor with larger photo-sites for 16 stops of dynamic range, interchangeable PL, LPL and EF lens mounts, and industry standard Lemo and Fischer connections. It also boasts 8TB of high performance storage built in and includes high speed networking for media upload and syncing to Blackmagic Cloud.

The Ursa also has an interchangeable lens mount, the ability to shoot in 4K, 8K or 12K using the entire sensor without cropping, a fold out monitor with 5″ HDR touchscreen on one side and an external color status LCD on the other, a dedicated assist station with a second 5″ HDR touchscreen, and more. It has built-in Cloud Store technology that allows users to record at the highest resolutions and frame rates and access their files directly over 10G Ethernet, as well as supporting creating a small H.264 proxy file in addition to the camera original media when recording which can be sent to editors immediately to start work.

Ursa features - Cinematic large format sensor with a massive 16 stops of dynamic range.

- Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections.

- PL and locking EF mounts included with optional LPL mount available.

- Blackmagic RAW for real time 12K editing.

- Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

- High performance OLPF for reduced moire and aliasing.

- Build in ND filters for shooting in varying conditions.

- Shoot up to 80 fps in 12K, 144 fps at 8K and 240 fps at 4K.

- High performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording included.

- Recording media compatible with the Blackmagic Media Dock.

- High speed wifi, 10G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections.

- Built-in RTMP and SRT live streaming.

- Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

- Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty said: “We wanted to build our dream high end camera that had everything we had ever wanted. Blackmagic URSA Cine is the realization of that dream with a completely new generation of image sensor, a body with industry standard features and connections, and seamless integration into high end workflows. There’s been no expense spared in designing this camera and we think it will truly revolutionize all stages of production from capture to post.”

Meanwhile, the Pyxis will become available in June for $2,995 (£2,401), and features a 36 x 24mm 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual CFexpress media recorders, in a customisable body. It is available in three models, with customers able to choose between L-Mount, PL or Locking EF lens mounts.

The Pyxis also features a 4″ high resolution HDR touchscreen, three customisable function buttons, two built in CFexpress card recorders, a USB-C expansion port, and the same H.264 proxy file creation as the Ursa to allow for immediate editing.

Pyxis features - 36 x 24mm full frame 6K 6048 x 4032 sensor.

- Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

- Choice of models with L-Mount, PL or locking EF lens mounts.

- Records full resolution up to 36 fps or 120 fps windowed.

- Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

- Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies.

- Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording.

- Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming.

- Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

- Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay.

- Professional mini XLR input with 48 volt phantom power.

- Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.

- High capacity BP-U series batteries.

Petty said: “Since the introduction of the original Pocket Cinema Cameras, our customers have been asking us to make it in a more customizable design. But we wanted it to be so much more than just a Pocket Cinema Camera in a different body. The new Blackmagic PYXIS is a fully professional cinema camera with more connections and seamless integration into post production workflows. We think customers are going to love the incredibly adaptable design and we can’t wait to see how they use it.”