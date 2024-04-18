It’s part of a range of new AI features that speed up the process of finding content

Moments Lab (previously known as Newsbridge) used NAB 2024 to showcase AI tools in its MXT-1.5 software that automatically highlight the best moments in a video to help editors and producers create content faster.

MXT-1.5 now includes new sequences detection and soundbites features that make it possible for content producers to find the most relevant moments in their extensive media libraries very quickly.

Philippe Petitpont, co-founder and CEO at Moments Lab, said: “Our users are finding the exact moments they need in seconds, without any special media search know-how. As a result, they’ve slashed their content sourcing times by as much as 70%. At this year’s NAB Show, we’re upping the innovation with new AI features for the automatic indexing and summarising of video content that we know the industry will love.”

New AI features in MXT-1.5 Sequences Detection – This enables users to instantly find the moments they need to build a story. Automatic Sound Bites – This automatically highlights soundbites in a video, enabling journalists and editors to instantly discover quotes to help tell their stories without needing to spend time scrolling an entire video or transcript. Media Topic Categorization: This automates the categorisation of videos into relevant overarching topics or themes defined by the user.

Moments Lab has also unveiled a new user interface for its platform, making it easier to work with AI on a large library of content.