It enables live video capture from POV cameras, UAVs and body worn devices

Vislink used NAB to unveil DragonFly V, the ’world’s smallest’ video transmitter.

It enables live video capture from point-of-view (POV) cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), body worn devices, and more, offering real-time video transmission.

Vislink is pitching the device for use in sports, entertainment to public safety.

DragonFly V weighs under 55 grams and delivers high-definition HDR video transmission with low latency, supporting video formats up to 1080P-50/60 HDR.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, said: “With the launch of DragonFly V, we are redefining the boundaries of live broadcast technology. This tiny yet mighty device exemplifies Vislink’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that our customers have come to expect.

“We believe DragonFly V will become an indispensable tool for professionals looking to push the limits of live video broadcasting. Its launch is a game-changer for the industry, and we are excited to see the remarkable content our clients will create with this technology.”