Atomos has moved into the camera market with a range of PTZ cameras revealed at NAB 2025.

The A-Eye range is targetting small productions and the AV market, and includes AI-enhanced tracking advanced PTZ motion (±170° pan and -30° to +90° tilt range). All models also include NDI|HX3,support H.265, H.264, and MJPEG compression, and feature a wide range of output options including HDMI, 3G-SDI, USB, and IP streaming via RTSP, RTMP, and ONVIF. Power over Ethernet (PoE+) support means a single cable can deliver power, video, and control.

A-Eye PTZ range A-Eye 4K-20X - The flagship 4K model with a 1/1.8-inch UHD CMOS sensor and 20x optical zoom, built for large venues, stage productions, and professional multi-camera productions. A-Eye 4K-12X - Compact and versatile with a 1/2.5-inch UHD CMOS sensor and 12x optical zoom, ideal for creators, classrooms, and corporate presentations. A-Eye HD-20X - A high-definition model using a 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor with 2.07M effective pixels and 20x optical zoom—perfect for education, houses of worship, and budget-friendly production setups. A-Eye Control - The dedicated remote-control hub that enables advanced multi-camera operation, preset switching, and remote production over IP.

Meanwhile, Atomos has also launched a new cloud platform, Atomosphere. Integrating with its traditional Shogun and Ninja monitor-recorder products, it is designed to work with files from any camera or recorder and supports cloud-based file transfers from the likes of Frame.io, Dropbox, MediaSilo, Sony CiMedia, and more.

It supports Apple ProRes, Avid DNx, HEVC(H.265), H.264, and many more, as well as popular still image formats —including RAW files compatible with camera brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon, Olympus/OM System, Panasonic, and more. Users can also upload from an SSD or other removable storage.

Atomosphere takes over from the company’s previous Cloud Studio offering, and gives all registered Atomos members a free Starter Plan, which includes 20GB of cloudstorage, exclusive member perks, as well as monthly news and updates. They can then upgrade to paid storage plans starting at just USD $10/month for 500GB or opt for an annual plan at USD $159/year for 1TB, which also includes a 5% discount on all purchases from the Atomos online store in the USA, European Union, and Australia.

Users can also upgrade to receive AI-powered editing tools such as cloud-based nonlinear editing, AI-assisted media management, automated transcription in nearly 20 languages, metadata tagging, multi-user editing, and intelligent media search. These are delivered in partnership with Axle AI.

Atomos COO Peter Barber said: “With Atomosphere, we’re connecting creatives across the globe —and we’re just getting started. We have built an open cloud platform that doesn’t lock you into one system or workflow. It doesn’t matter what camera you use, what format you shoot in, or which editing software you prefer —Atomosphere is designed to be open, flexible, and ready to fit into your unique workflow.

“Whether you’re a solo photographer, an independent filmmaker, or part of a large production or post-production team, our mission is to make it easy, efficient, and cost-effective to store, share, and collaborate on your content fromanywhere in the world. And with deeper integrations coming soon, we’re excited to continue expanding what’s possible for creative professionals everywhere.”