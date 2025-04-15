Disguise has expanded the remit of its creative services division to cover productions globally.

Services was originally launched in North America with the acquisition of Meptik in 2022, and also completed projects in New Zealand such as Taika Waititi productions Our Flag Means Death and Time Bandits. It has now rebranded to Disguise Services, and offers to manage virtual production operations for studios, broadcasters, production companies and brands.

Illuminarium co-founder Brian Allen joined the company earlier this year to manage the services division, which will help clients to create immersive experiences and broadcast graphics, as well as offering a virtual art department. Its services include consulting on projects, studio design, installation alongside an integration partner, advising on real-time content, on-set creative and tech assistance, and 24/7 support.

On joining Disguise, Allen said: “My true passion is storytelling. In this new role, I get to work with some of the best technology in the world, as well as Disguise’s global team of talented artists and technologists to help our clients meet the unique demands of each project and deliver stories that make audiences feel something.”