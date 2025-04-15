Ghost Kits has launched its eponymous camera connectivity solution.

The product consists of a small box that attaches to a camera in the field, containing an open sim card that can connect to any WiFi network and all major 5G mobile phone carriers. Ghost Kits then actively manages the bandwidth, switching between multiple connection types as needed to maintain the strongest connectivity possible. It has both an internal battery chargeable via a USB-C port, and can use the camera’s power.

It hopes to provide connectivity between production teams in the field and studio facilities, allowing for immediate review, post-production, and more. Ghost Kits has been tested with Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, Lumix, and Canon workflows, and it should work with any WiFi integrated camera. It has also been used at an NFL game at the SoFi stadium in Southern California.

They are currently available for preorder, priced at $425. These preorders will be delivered towards the end of 2025. The company suggests that one kit be used per camera, but if two are in close proximity and not moving it is possible to share one.

Casper Hanney, CEO and founder of Ghost Kits, said: “We are excited to bring Ghost Kits to market at NAB. While searching for a solution enabling camera to cloud workflows, we found that nothing really existed that provided continuous connectivity vital for today’s production workflows. So we created Ghost Kits, a device that easily mounts onto all major cameras and models. It’s ideal for camera and video professionals.

“Our Ghost Kits have been thoroughly validated in high-stakes environments, including successful deployment at an NFL game in SoFi Stadium where they demonstrated superior performance.”